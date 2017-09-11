Iannetta (arm) is batting second and starting at catcher for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Iannetta was dealing with some arm soreness stemming from being hit by a pitch Saturday night, but the backstop is good to go after getting Sunday off. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .243/.345/.496 with 14 homers in 77 games this season, will face lefty Kyle Freeland in his return to action.