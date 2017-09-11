Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Back in action Monday
Iannetta (arm) is batting second and starting at catcher for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Iannetta was dealing with some arm soreness stemming from being hit by a pitch Saturday night, but the backstop is good to go after getting Sunday off. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .243/.345/.496 with 14 homers in 77 games this season, will face lefty Kyle Freeland in his return to action.
