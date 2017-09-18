Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Contributes another three-hit outing
Iannetta went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.
It was the second three-hit showing in three starts for Iannetta, who has raised his production while taking on a greater share of the catching duties since fellow backstop Jeff Mathis fractured his right hand Aug. 21. In his 18 appearances since that date, Iannetta has gone 21-for-61 (.344 average) and has reached base at a .459 clip.
