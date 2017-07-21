Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Doubles twice out of two hole
Iannetta went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Reds.
Starting for just the second time in the Diamondbacks' first six games of the second half, Iannetta made an impact right away while batting out of the two hole, advancing leadoff man Daniel Descalso to third base on his first-inning double before Jake Lamb's three-run homer brought both players in. The Diamondbacks were resting several key regulars for the day game, which allowed Iannetta to assume a higher perch in the lineup than he'd normally occupy. Since Iannetta regularly cedes time behind the plate to Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann and frequently slots into the bottom third of the order when he does play, it will be difficult to mine much value from him outside of NL-only leagues.
