Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Drives in career-high eight Friday
Iannetta went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and eight RBI in Friday's 13-11 win over the Marlins.
The eight RBI were a career high for the catcher. Iannetta's night contributed to a strong September, as he's slashing .333/.448/.583 with three home runs and 10 RBI, and he should continue seeing the bulk of the work behind the plate for Arizona over the final days of the season.
