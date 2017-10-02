Iannetta went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-2 demolition of Kansas City.

Iannetta came in slashing .295/.396/.526 against left-handed pitching, so it's not surprising that he was able to take southpaw Jason Vargas deep in his first at-bat. The 34-year-old catcher's surprisingly significant contributions are one of many reasons why Arizona was able to lock down home field advantage for Wednesday's Wild Card game against the Rockies.