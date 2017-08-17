Iannetta went 1-for-1 with a solo homer, three walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to Houston.

Iannetta looked like prime Barry Bonds at the plate, seeing a game-high 24 pitches while earning three free passes before unloading on his 11th home run in the ninth inning. Don't expect the catcher to earn any more comparisons to all-time great sluggers, as he's slashing just .228/.317/.489 this season.