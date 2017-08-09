Iannetta went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of runs against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

His power's spiked noticeably this year, as it's taken him just 56 games to hit nine homers; Iannetta's current .479 slugging percentage is at a nine-year high. However, his rather modest workload and poor batting average conspire to restrict his fantasy value to two-catcher and NL-only formats.