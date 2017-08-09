Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Keeps chipping in with ninth homer
Iannetta went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of runs against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
His power's spiked noticeably this year, as it's taken him just 56 games to hit nine homers; Iannetta's current .479 slugging percentage is at a nine-year high. However, his rather modest workload and poor batting average conspire to restrict his fantasy value to two-catcher and NL-only formats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Reaches base three times Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Doubles twice out of two hole•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Provides two-run double in return to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Takes seat Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...