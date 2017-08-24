Play

Iannetta is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the Mets.

Iannetta retreats to the bench following a pair of starts behind the plate, going 3-for-8 with a double and a home run during those contests. In his place, Chris Herrmann will pick up a start, catching Robbie Ray for the matinee.

