Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Iannetta is out of the lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday.
Iannetta will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's wild-card game as Jeff Mathis draws the start with batterymate Zack Greinke taking the mound. The 34-year-old backstop will be available off the bench and will likely step in as a pinch hitter if the situation arises.
