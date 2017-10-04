Play

Iannetta is out of the lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Iannetta will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's wild-card game as Jeff Mathis draws the start with batterymate Zack Greinke taking the mound. The 34-year-old backstop will be available off the bench and will likely step in as a pinch hitter if the situation arises.

