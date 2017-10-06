Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out again Friday
Iannetta is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.
Jeff Mathis will handle the catching duties yet again as the Diamondbacks begin their NLDS with the Dodgers on Friday night. Although Iannetta didn't start the wild-card game Wednesday either, he remains the top option for Arizona behind the plate, and will likely be back in the starting nine for Saturday's matchup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Goes deep off lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Takes seat Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Drives in career-high eight Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...