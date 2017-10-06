Play

Iannetta is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

Jeff Mathis will handle the catching duties yet again as the Diamondbacks begin their NLDS with the Dodgers on Friday night. Although Iannetta didn't start the wild-card game Wednesday either, he remains the top option for Arizona behind the plate, and will likely be back in the starting nine for Saturday's matchup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast