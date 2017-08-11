Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of Friday's lineup
Iannetta is not in Friday's lineup against the Cubs.
He has homered in each of his last two starts, but continues to only play three or four times each week. Chris Herrmann will slide in behind the plate and hit eighth.
