Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of lineup Sunday
Iannetta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Iannetta will get the day off while Chris Herrmann fills in as Arizona's backstop. Since the start of September, Iannetta has hit .286 with a .921 OPS over seven games.
