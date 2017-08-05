Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of Saturday's lineup
Iannetta is out of Saturday's lineup against the Giants.
While he has only started three of the last five games, he has made an appearance in every game over that stretch, so there's a decent chance we still see him enter the fray. Jeff Mathis will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
