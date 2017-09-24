Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of Sunday lineup
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
After starting the first two games of the series, Iannetta will be given the afternoon off as the Diamondbacks square off against Dan Straily and the Marlins. Chris Herrmann draws the start at catcher, batting eighth.
