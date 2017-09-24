Play

Iannetta is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After starting the first two games of the series, Iannetta will be given the afternoon off as the Diamondbacks square off against Dan Straily and the Marlins. Chris Herrmann draws the start at catcher, batting eighth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast