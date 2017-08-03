Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Reaches base three times Wednesday
Iannetta went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.
Iannetta was only player on either squad to reach base three times during the pitcher's duel between Zack Godley and Jake Arrieta. Though he's turned in a .419 on-base percentage since the All-Star break, Iannetta likely won't be in store for an expanded role behind the plate anytime soon, as manager Torey Lovullo has liberally mixed in fellow backstops Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann into the lineup throughout the season. Mathis will receive the start in Thursday's series finale, filling his usual duties as the personal catcher for Zack Greinke.
