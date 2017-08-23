Iannetta went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

With usual No. 3 hitter Jake Lamb receiving the night off, A.J. Pollock moved down a spot in the order, opening up the two hole for Iannetta. The backstop didn't look out of place in the upper third of the lineup, singling in his first at-bat before coming around to score on J.D. Martinez's three-run home run. The Diamondbacks have deployed a three-headed timeshare at catcher for much of the season with Iannetta, Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann splitting duties, but it appears Iannetta could handle a larger portion of the starts behind the plate for the foreseeable future. Mathis was diagnosed with a fractured hand Tuesday that could sideline him for the rest of the season and Herrmann is batting just .158 on the campaign, leaving Iannetta as the clear preferred catching option for manager Torey Lovullo.