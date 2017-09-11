Iannetta was held out of the lineup in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Padres after experiencing soreness stemming from being hit on the arm by a pitch a night earlier, the Associated Press reports.

The Diamondbacks seemingly only kept Iannetta on the bench for precautionary reasons, so it's not expected that the injury will limit his availability during the team's four-game series with the Rockies that begins Monday. Chris Herrmann drew the start behind the plate in Iannetta's stead Sunday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.