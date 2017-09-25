Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Takes seat Monday
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
The Diamondbacks clinched home-field advantage for the NL wild-card game, so he'll get the day off as Arizona rests most of its starters. In his place, John Ryan Murphy will start behind the dish.
