Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Out of lineup Saturday

Owings is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Daniel Descalso and Ketel Marte will man the middle-infield positions as Owings sits for the second time in four games. With a .137/.154/.196 line and 15 strikeouts since the break, Owings seems to be undoing some of the goodwill he built up with his strong first half, but it's hard to imagine he will lose his role entirely.