Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Returning to majors

The Diamondbacks recalled Owings from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Owings was listed among a slew of new roster members for the Sept. 1 expansion. The 27-year-old carries a lackluster .198/.267/.287 line with three homers and nine stolen bases across 273 major-league plate appearances this year and will probably top out at one or two starts per week -- probably against left-handed pitchers -- while serving in a utility role. NL-only fantasy players could find some help here if depth is an issue.

