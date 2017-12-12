Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: To be super-utility in 2018

Owings (finger) will be used in a super-utility role next season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Owings proved to be a versatile asset again in 2017, playing shortstop, second base, right field and left field for the Diamondbacks before suffering a season-ending broken finger at the end of July. While he held his own at the plate (.268/.299/.442 with 12 homers and 12 stolen bases), his poor defense and below-average on-base skills aren't necessarily desirable traits in an everyday starter, prompting Arizona to shift him to a utility role. Owings was forced to undergo a second surgery on his broken finger in November, leaving his status for Opening Day up in the air.