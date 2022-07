Cerda was traded from the Rays to the Diamondbacks on Saturday in exchange for David Peralta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cerda is not an established prospect, but the 19-year-old catcher is hitting .315/.464/.519 with two home runs, five steals, 15 walks and 12 strikeouts in 20 games in the Florida Complex League. Peralta, who turns 35 next month, is a two-month rental.