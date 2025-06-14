Montes De Oca is set to undergo lower back surgery, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Montes De Oca was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in the week due to elbow inflammation. The details of the new issue are unclear, but it is unrelated to the elbow injury. Manager Torey Lovullo said that Montes De Oca could be sidelined for the rest of the season.