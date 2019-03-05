Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Collects 10th RBI of spring
Walker went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Monday's game against the Reds.
Walker has been on a tear at the dish to begin camp and is 7-for-15 with a home run, 10 RBI and four runs scored to this point. He'll aim to maintain his hot start as he continues to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers, drives in four•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Lands on 60-day disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Diagnosed with deep bruise•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Exits with head injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Three-run homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...