Walker delivered a pinch-hit solo home run in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Walker joined the Diamondbacks nearly a month ago following a stay at Triple-A Reno, but he has been limited to just one start and 14 total at-bats during his time with the big club. As he displayed with Tuesday's home run off Clayton Kershaw -- which measured an estimated 479 feet, according to Statcast -- and throughout his 2017 campaign at Reno, Walker boasts impressive power, but his swing-and-miss ways and lack of defensive flexibility seem likely to limit him to a bench role so long as he sticks around in Arizona. It would probably take a injury to Paul Goldschmidt before Walker receives a longer look.