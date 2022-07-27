Walker went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Giants.
Walker's three-run blast off Carlos Rodon in the third inning gave Arizona a 5-2 lead and was the game-winning knock. It was homer number 23 for Walker, who is a candidate to be moved at the trade deadline. Teams may see a .207 batting average and dismiss Walker, but the first baseman's .192 BABIP suggests bad luck is at play. Another hint that he's better than the average is an elite barrel rate (13.7%, 89th percentile). Throw in a career-high 13.2 BB% and career-low 19.1 K% and Walker, who becomes a free agent in 2024, looks very appealing, particularly to a team in need of power.
