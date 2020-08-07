Walker went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

Walker was in the middle of a three-run sixth inning, plating a run with a double and later scoring. It was his league-leading seventh double of the season. Walker, who had a groin injury late in summer camp that limited his ability to play the field, started a fourth consecutive game at first base.