Walker was hit in the face by an errant throw at first base and left Saturday's game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old exited the contest during the fifth inning after a poor throw from Josh Rojas took a bad bounce and struck him under the right eye. Walker went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before the incident and should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heating up•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Blasts fourth spring HR•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Pops off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers in matinee•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Not in lineup•