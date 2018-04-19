Walker fouled out to first base in his pinch-hit appearance Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.

After posting a .979 OPS for the Diamondbacks' Pacific Coast League affiliate in Reno in 2017 while repeating the Triple-A level for the fourth straight season, Walker was rewarded with an early season promotion to the big club when Jake Lamb (shoulder) hit the disabled list earlier this month. While his power makes him a higher-ceiling fantasy option than either of the replacement options (Daniel Descalso and Deven Marrero) the Diamondbacks have been using at third base in lieu of Lamb, Walker's lack of defensive polish has relegated him strictly to pinch-hitting duty during his stint with the big club. Walker hasn't helped his case for earning playing time by striking out in four of his five at-bats, so he'll be at high risk of losing his spot on the active roster once Lamb or Steven Souza (pectoral) is activated from the DL.