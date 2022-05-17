Walker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Walker led off the top of the second inning with his team-high seventh home run in 35 games to give Arizona the lead early. He managed just 10 long balls over 115 games in 2021, so it looks like his dormant power stroke is back. The first baseman elevated his career average at Dodger Stadium to .322 (19-for-59) with seven homers and 12 RBI and three more games in the series. While his overall average is a subdued .207, Walker is batting .325 (13-for-40) over the last 12 games.