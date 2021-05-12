Walker was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right oblique soreness.

The first baseman had returned from the IL May 3 after a strained right oblique sidelined him for nearly a month, but this latest development suggests an aggravation of that injury. Walker, hitting .203 on the season, recorded a hit in six of his seven games after returning from the first IL stint. Infielder Andrew Young was recalled to replace Walker on the active roster.