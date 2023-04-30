Walker went 3-for-5 with one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's victory over the Rockies.

Walker provided Arizona some extra insurance in the ninth inning, pulling a 373-foot shot over the left field wall. The first baseman is now on a three-game hit streak and leads the team with 19 RBI. The former Oriole is continuing his solid play after hitting a career-high 36 long balls last year.