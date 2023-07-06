Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.

Walker has homered in back-to-back games since he snapped an 0-for-13 skid. The first baseman has also logged four of his five steals this season over his last 14 games, providing some surprising speed. On the year, he's slashing .270/.337/.521 with 18 long balls, 57 RBI, 46 runs scored and 25 doubles through 83 contests in a near-everyday role.