Walker went 1-for-4 with a walk, home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.

Walker whacked the first of back-to-back homers in the fourth inning off Max Scherzer, then walked with the bases loaded in the ninth. The homer snapped an 0-for-16 run for the first baseman. Walker is up to 17 home runs and a team-high 56 RBI.