Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Walker has hit safely in five of his last seven games, going 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers, six RBI and six walks in that span. The first baseman enjoyed an excellent June before cooling off in the first half of July. He's at a .263/.341/.518 slash line with 21 homers, 64 RBI, 54 runs scored, 30 doubles and seven stolen bases through 97 contests overall.