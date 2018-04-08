The Diamondbacks recalled Walker from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Walker was optioned to Triple-A Reno on March 20 after a strong spring training but will now have a major-league opportunity. The 27-year-old is likely to serve as first base and outfield depth for the Diamondbacks, but Steven Souza (pectoral) and Jake Lamb (shoulder) being on the disabled list could create some additional opportunities.