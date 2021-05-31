Walker isn't starting Monday's game against the Mets.
Walker was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and went 2-for-10 with three RBI and a strikeout in his first two games back. Pavin Smith will take over at first base and bat sixth.
