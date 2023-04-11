Walker is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
The left-handed-hitting Pavin Smith will start at first base and bat third with ace right-hander Corbin Burnes on the mound for the Brewers. Evan Longoria is serving as Arizona's designated hitter and hitting cleanup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Belts first long ball•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns in big way•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Back in action•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Scratched due to bruised hip•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Back in lineup Wednesday•