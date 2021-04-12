Walker isn't starting Monday's game against the Athletics.
Walker had gone 3-for-8 with two runs and one RBI in the past two games but will get a breather for Monday's series opener. Asdrubal Cabrera will take over at first base while Josh VanMeter enters the starting lineup as the second baseman.
