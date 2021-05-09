Walker is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Walker went 2-for-8 with two walks and an RBI through the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale. Pavin Smith will start at first base and bat leadoff Sunday versus Jacob deGrom.
