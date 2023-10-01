Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Walker is mired in an 0-for-15 slump and will hit the bench for the regular-season finale after Arizona punched its ticket to the playoffs Saturday. Despite the recent struggles, it's been another strong campaign for the first baseman with 33 homers, 103 RBI and an .830 OPS.