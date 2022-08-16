Walker went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and three walks Monday in a loss to the Giants.

Arizona had trouble producing offense in the contest, but that was no fault of Walker's. The first baseman drew three free passes and hit a massive 461-foot solo shot during his one plate appearance that didn't result in a walk. Walker has been fantastic through 14 games in August, slashing .360/.431/.760 with five homers, 16 RBI and a 6:6 BB:K. He's tied for sixth in the majors with 28 long balls on the campaign.