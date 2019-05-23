Walker went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

Walker has experienced the peaks and valleys most inexperienced major-league hitters endure. He's in a valley right now. The 28-year-old is hitting .184 (16-for-87) with one home run and three RBI over the last 23 games. As Walker's slump stretches on, reinforcements are on the way. Jake Lamb (quadriceps) is ramping up activity and could return by the end of the month. That could have an impact on Walker's playing time.

