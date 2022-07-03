Walker went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and three total runs scored in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Rockies.

Walker went six games without a homer entering Saturday, his third-longest power drought of the year. He went deep in the second inning and then added another long ball in the sixth, giving him 21 on the year. The slugger continues to hover around the Mendoza line -- he's batting .206, but he's added a .799 OPS in 311 plate appearances. He's added 44 RBI, 43 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple through 76 contests.