Walker went 3-for-5 with one triple, a two-run homer, a solo homer, three additional RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Walker played a featured role in Arizona's offensive bonanza Tuesday, launching a solo homer in the second and a two-run shot in the sixth while also legging out his second triple of 2023. The first baseman is up to 33 homers with five games left on the schedule, and he's just three more long balls off from tying his career high. Through 153 games, Walker is slashing .265/.340/.510 while striking out at a career-best 19.3 percent clip.