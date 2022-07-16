Sources indicate the Diamondbacks are willing to discuss a trade involving Walker, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Walker rebounded from a down year in 2021 and is tied for ninth in MLB with 22 home runs -- he hit No. 22 on Friday. While his .206 batting average may not look appealing, the first baseman's expected average (.269 xBA) and on-base rate (.400 xwOBA, 17th in MLB) paint a different picture of his value. Teams more analytically inclined will see through the low batting average.