Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: What a road trip
Walker went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over Pittsburgh.
Walker finished up a 10-game road trip as stylish as the Diamondbacks did. Arizona went 8-2 while sweeping the Pirates and Braves, while Walker batted .447 (17-for-38) with eight extra-base hits, including three home runs, and eight RBI. Off the radar when the year started, Walker ranks 10 with 180 wRC+ through 24 games.
