Buchholz allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings in Tuesday's win over the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Buchholz worked out of a one-out, bases loaded jam in the first inning and was staked an 8-0 lead after the third inning but it wasn't enough as he couldn't last long enough to get the win. All the damage came against the 33-year-old in the fourth inning, as he allowed six runs on just three hits in the frame. This was the first subpar start of the year for Buchholz, who'd allowed either one or two runs in his first four outings with his new club. The righty will boast a 3.21 ERA and 1.04 WHIP heading into Sunday's start against the Mets.