Buchholz allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Buchholz allowed a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo to begin the game, but managed to scatter only singles from there forward. Though he got only three strikeouts, he managed to keep the ball in the yard thanks to generating a season-best nine groundballs. Overall, it was a nice bounceback effort for Buchholz after he allowed five earned runs in four innings in his previous start. His ability to limit mistakes -- he has allowed 1.1 HR/9 and issued 1.9 BB/9 -- has made him an asset in the ratio stats through 33.2 innings this season.